Parle Agro launches national campaign with brand ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan for India’s iconic mango drink

New Delhi: With summer back in all its glory, Parle Agro is geared up to take the beverage industry by storm after a two year pandemic lockdown. The pioneering Indian beverage major has launched a mega-marketing campaign for its flagship brand, Frooti to drive enormous reach and excitement for Frooti across the country.

Parle Agro’s high decibel campaign for Frooti is set to roll out across multiple mediums including TV, OTT, Digital and Outdoor. To reach out to existing and new consumers, the brand communication will also be promoted across mass pillars like entertainment and sports. The Frooti TVC will be advertised during IPL on national TV and Disney+Hotstar as well as during World Television Premieres of blockbuster movies through ad spots. With this, the brand aims to capitalize on the high reach and visibility that big-ticket events garner.

Conceptualized by &Walsh, the heartfelt TVC for Frooti celebrates ‘togetherness’ along with ‘Frooti fun’, an element that is intrinsic to the brand. Featuring brand ambassadors, Alia Bhatt for national channels and Ram Charan for southern markets, the TVC narrates a fictional story of the origin of Frooti in an adorable tale, just like how the people of India perceive the brand. In the film, a town comes together to build a factory around a giant mango-meteor that crash lands in their village. This results in the creation of India’s beloved mango drink, Frooti which the town folk share with the rest of the country.

The film touches on key themes that have always been part of Frooti’s DNA – togetherness and community. After spending two years apart from family and friends, the endeavor of this film is to remind consumers of how powerful it can be when we come together. The tagline ‘So Frooti Together’ highlights this core message which is accompanied by the brand’s classic tune that consumers connect with – ‘Mango Frooti, Fresh n Juicy’.

Speaking on the launch of Frooti 2022 campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said, “With offices, education institutes, OOH entertainment and tourism opening up to nearly 100%, the summer of 2022 emerges as the first summer in two years that promises to be the strongest and most robust for growth. This is a great time for the beverage industry and as a leading player in the category, we are thrilled to dive into an aggressive summer with a strong campaign for Frooti with brand ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan. Our marketing activities for this summer are one of our most aggressive and we look forward to strengthening our reach and connections with our consumers this year with no restrictions.”

With travel and public transport operating to full capacity, consumers’ on-the-go have gone up significantly nearly touching pre-Covid levels. With the boost in opportunities for out-of-home consumption, Parle Agro has strategized a high impact and innovative OOH plan for Frooti with eye catchy hoardings at places of commute and points of purchase to capture consumers who are on the move.