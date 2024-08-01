Paris Olympics: Indian Shooter Swapnil Kusaley clinches third Bronze medal for India

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Shooter Swapnil Kusale secured India’s third medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics shooting competition after finishing third in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final at the National Shooting Center in Châteauroux.

The 28-year-old won bronze after finishing third with 195 in standing after 156.8 in the prone and 153.3 in the kneeling rounds.

In the qualifying round, Swapnil had finished seventh with a total score of 590, including 38 inner 10s (Xs), from three positions. He has become the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.