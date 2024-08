Bhubaneswar: Paris Olympics Hockey Heroes Felicitated By Odisha Govt. Ace defender Amit Rohidas from Odisha received a special cash Award of ₹4 crore from CM Mohan Majhi & Deputy CM KV Singh Deo. “The Wall” Shreejesh got a cash Award of ₹50 lakh. All other players got ₹15 lakh each. Odisha has been sponsoring both Indian Men’s & Women’s Hockey teams since 2018.