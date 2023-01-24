Pariksha pe Charcha is a unique and popular initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has enhanced students’ self confidence, helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today addressed apress conference ahead of the upcoming popular programme Pariksha Pe Charcha2023 by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has been conceptualized by the Prime Minister wherein students, parents, teachers interact with him on various topics related to life and exams. This year’s edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held at 11 AM on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The programme will be telecast live on Door Darshan and other major TV channels.

While briefing media , Shri Pradhan spoke about the importance of ParikshaPeCharcha in helping students beat exam stress, strengthening Pariksha Pe Charcha as a mass movement and the quantum jump in student participation this year.He said that this unique and popular initiative by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has enhanced students’ self confidence, helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit.About 2400 students shall benefit from the live words of wisdom of Prime Minister in the Talkatora Stadium. At the same time, crores of students will watch the programme live from their respective schools, he added.

The Minister informed that about 38.80 Lakh registrations have taken place this year, out of which more than 16 lakhs are from State Boards. This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) which took place during PPC 2022. The registrations have been done from 155 countries. The Minister also informed that about 20 lakh questions have been received and NCERT has shortlisted questions on various topics ranging from Family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, career selection etc.

He said around 80 winners of Kala Utsav competition and 102 students and teachers from across the country shall also witness the main event on 27th January 2023 as special guests. The participant students will be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc to make them acquainted with our rich legacy.The Winners of Kala Utsav and students and teachers of States shall also witness Republic Day parade on 26th January 2023 and Beating Retreat on 29th January 2023, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan disclosed.

The Minister highlighted that the Prime Minister authored the book ‘Exam Warriors’ in 2018. Considering the phenomenal success of this book, now it is being published in 11 Indian languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Hindi & English revised editions have also been published, he added.

The Minister informed that a painting competition as precursor to PPC-2023 wasalso organised in 500 districts across the country on 23rdJanuary on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. After paying tributes to Netaji, around 50000 students from KV, NV, State Boards and CBSE affiliated schools participated in the competition.The theme for paintings are the mantras given by the Prime Minister in ‘Exam Warriors’ book.