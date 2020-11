Bhubaneswar: Odisha Minister Arun Sahoo Says Heart-Broken Over Incident, Welcomes CB Probe.

‘Pari’ murder has devastated & left me heart-broken. I condemn violence & welcome the Crime Branch probe into the incident. Whoever is/are the culprit(s) shall be punished so that the girl gets justice & truth is revealed,” said Minister Arun Sahu in his statement in Odisha Assembly.

Related

comments