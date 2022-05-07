Pardhan Mantri Awas yojana-Gramin; 14741 houses constructed in Rajouri, 7000 more being completed this month

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal on Friday convened a meeting with the officers of the Rural Development Department to review the progress of the construction of houses under Pardhan Mantri Awas yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in the district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid; Assistant Commissioner Development, Vijay Verma; ACP, Rashid Kholi Officer, and all the Block Development Officers.

The meeting was informed that as many as 31135 beneficiaries have been registered under PMAY-G, of which 30924 stand geotagged.

While taking the note of disbursement of funds into the accounts of beneficiaries, the meeting was informed that 14686 and 5596 beneficiaries have received the 3rd and 4th installments, respectively.

The Assistant Commissioner Development informed that 14741 PMAY-G houses have been completed to date and assured that 7000 more houses will be completed this month.

The DDC reviewed block-wise performance under the scheme and asked the BDOs to discuss the forest issues with the PRI members so that necessary action can be taken with their consent. The DDC also asked the BDOs to organise special Tehsil level committee meetings to ascertain the cases and delete those not found genuine.

He also directed them to bridge the gap between the registered cases and the sanctioned cases under the scheme in one week. He also directed them to complete the geo-tagging of Rural Development assets on a war footing.

The DDC also reviewed the status of the formulation of the convergence plan in connection with the construction/repair and renovation of water bodies in the district.

The District Development Commissioner also asked the ACD to submit the convergence plan at the earliest, so that work can be started.