Paradip Port Trust set another record in railway rakes loading

Paradip: Development of the Paradip Port’s infrastructure and dedicated efforts of its officials and employees, the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has been achieving one record after another.

While the port is moving towards the position of the country’s number one in terms of commodity trading, shipping movements, etc., it set another record in railway rakes loading on February 17. A record number of 27 rakes (16 BOXN & 11 BOBR) were loaded in the port surpassing its previous record of 25 rakes loaded on March 28, 2019. Similarly, a record number of 63 rakes (32 inward + 31 outward) had been handled, surpassing the previous record of 57 rakes handled on January 28, 2021.