Paradip Port Trust celebrates International Day of Yoga

New Delhi: Paradip Port Trust observed the 7th International Day of Yoga virtually today with great enthusiasm. Shri A.K. Bose, Dy. Chairman, PPT inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp in presence of Shri T.K. Hazra Choudhary, Sr. Dy. Secretary, PPT, Shri S.K. Sethi, Honorary Secretary of the Paradip Centre of Art of Living and Shri Tapas Ranjan Pati, experienced faculty of the Art of Living.

As the entire nation is going through COVID-19 pandemic, the practice of Yoga has emerged as one of the most powerful way to ensure our holistic wellbeing. The CISF Unit of PPT conducted separate programmes inside the campus as well at its barracks. Banners, hoardings and Electronic Display Boards highlighted the significance of the observation of International Day of Yoga to build awareness among the local populace. Employees also joined Yoga practice session held at the New Kalyan Mandap.

