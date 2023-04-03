Paradip port handles highest annual traffic among all Ports of the country

Paradip Port has handled a record annual traffic of 135.36 million metric tonnes against 116.13 million metric tonnes during the last financial year. Addressing a press conference in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Sunday, PL Haranadh, Chairman, Paradip Port Authority said that the growth in cargo handling achieved by Paradip Port is the highest among all Ports of the country. He said that while the Port has achieved highest ever coastal shipping traffic of 58.42 million metric tonnes, it has also improved its berth productivity to 31,050 MT which is the highest among all the ports of the country. Stating that Paradip Port is the cheapest in terms of tariff among all the port of the country, Mr Haranadh said that Paradip Port, with 289 million metric tonnes capacity is poised to cross 300 million metric tonnes mark in another 3 years with the commissioning of Western Dock project.