Paradip Port Authority signs MoU with NBCC for up-gradation of Residential and non-residential Buildings, Beautification and Landscaping works

New Delhi: Paradip Port Authority, in its effort to provide State-of-the-art living facility to the employees, workers and residents of the locality, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NBCC (India) Ltd., a Navratna CPSE, for examination of structural stability of the buildings, improvement of residential quarters including beautification and landscaping works.

The MoU was signed by Shri H.S.Rout, Chief Engineer on behalf of PPA and Shri R.N.Sinha, General Manager(Engg.) from NBCC in the presence of PPA Chairman Shri P.L.Haranadh and Dy. Chairman, PPA Shri Nilabhra Dasgupta. Among others, Capt. A.C Sahoo, Dy. Conservator, Shri D.N. Sondhi, FA & CAO, PPA and Sr. officials from both PPA and NBCC were present during the occasion.

 

