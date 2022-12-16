Odisha : Paradip Port achieves another milestone by handling highest ever cargo traffic of 6,49,730 Metric Tonnes in a single day

New Delhi : Paradip Port achieved another milestone by handling highest ever cargo traffic of 6,49,730 Metric Tonnes in a single day on 14th December 2022. While congratulating Team PPA on this stupendous performance, Shri P.L.Haranadh, Chairman, PPA has also offered his heartfelt thanks to all Stakeholders for their constant support and immense contribution.

This is to be noted that after dredging of northern dock, recently, Paradip Port had successfully berthed MV Golden Barnet, a Cape vessel of 16.20 mtr draft carrying 1,46,554 Tonnes of Coking Coal at KICT Berth.

As the Port Is vying for the coveted 125 MMT Cargo Handling mark in the current fiscal, it urges the Stakeholders to take advantage of Cape handling facilities in Paradip Port to achieve better efficiency and economies of scale.