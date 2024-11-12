Panel Discussion on Education for National Development organised on National Education Day by RIE, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: National Education Day is celebrated by Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad – India’s first Education Minister and great freedom movement leader. Celebrated Extension Lecture Series of the Institute the programme was inaugurated by Prof. P.C. Agarwal, Principal of RIE, Bhubaneswar in the presence of faculty members and students. A panel discussion on the theme Role of Education for National Development was organised. The panellists included Prof. H. K. Senapaty, former Director, NCERT, Prof.Anil Kumar, Former Professor, NITTR, Bhopal and Prof. Manasi Goswami, Dean of Instructions of the Institute. For quality education, the focus needs to be on competencies and learning outcomes. The implementation of transformational recommendations of NEP 2020 for national development was outlined by the panellists.

Chairing the session, Prof.Agarwal highlighted on the contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in different areas like national integration, inclusive and equitable education, technical education , promotion of higher education and art and culture. He also focussed on the role of teacher education programme for national development. The programme was coordinated by Prof.Laxmidhar Behera, Head, Department of Education and Dr. Kalinga Ketaki.,Head, DESSH of the Institute.The interaction session reflected the enthusiastic participation of students in the deliberation.