“Pandemic is coming under control”- Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there is widespread public support for preventing Corona infection. Corona pandemic is gradually coming under control due to strict adherence to Corona curfew. The number of newly infected cases of Corona has now come to four digits in the state. Madhya Pradesh now ranks 15th among major states of the country in terms of Corona infection. The positivity rate has been declining and has reached below 14 percent from 25 percent, but we should not become careless. There is need to be more cautious now. There is a long way to go to eradicate Corona infection.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona virus spreads less on its own. This virus spreads more due to our behaviour. If we go to weddings, crowded areas and grand celebrations, the Corona infection spreads faster. Till Corona curfew is implemented with public support, no one should come out of their houses. Marriages must not be organized in the month of May. In the month of June, when Corona infection comes under control, marriages etc. can be organized at a small level.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona infection has spread to some villages as well. The Kill Corona campaign has been launched to control it. Government staff is taking the pains to visit every house. The government staff is accompanied by political, social workers and senior citizens of the village. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that if anyone has symptoms of Corona including cold, fever etc., one must not hide. Treatment is possible. The government has made free treatment available. Private hospitals contracted with government hospitals will also provide free treatment. Patients can also go to Covid Care Centers for treatment. At present, there are 2 crore 40 lakh Ayushman card holders in the state. Corona victims who are poor, belong to lower middle class and Ayushman card holder will also be treated free of cost in private hospitals. If the family has an Ayushman card, then the Ayushman card of the remaining members of the family will also be made.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that according to international standards, if the positive rate falls below 5 percent, then it is a sign of Corona control. In areas where positivity rate has gone below 5 percent, Corona curfew will be gradually lifted in the district in a scientific manner after May 17. Corona curfew will not be lifted in districts where the positivity rate will remain high. The Chief Minister has appealed to the people of the state to strictly follow the Corona curfew.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there are reports of people suffering from Black Fungal disease. But there is nothing to worry. This disease will also be treated free of cost. In case of illness, there must be no delay. If disclosed on time, treatment of this disease is also possible. The entire Madhya Pradesh is one family. Everyone has to break the chain of Corona infection. Corona infection prevention measures must be strictly followed. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that everyone must work to make the Kill-Corona Campaign a success. There is no shortage of beds, oxygen and medicines in hospitals. Any disaster can be faced with public support.



Crisis management committees have been formed at the ward level in the blocks, villages, cities and districts. Members of these committees are working on a war footing to prevent Corona infection with public support. Treatment facility is available at the Covid Care Centers. The roots of Corona must be struck for the last time. Do not leave your house or village. If suffering from Corona, stay in isolation. Make your village, block, city and district Corona free. Everyone must take part in this great campaign. We have to save our state from Corona. We must regain normalcy soon.





