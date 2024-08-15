Panchayat Representatives witness the 78th Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort on 15th August, 2024

In a landmark event celebrating India’s 78th Independence Day, nearly 400 elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the nation gathered at the iconic Red Fort as Special Guests. This initiative, spearheaded by the Central Government, brought rural India’s heartbeat to the National Capital, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the nation, emphasizing the crucial role of local governance in the progress and prosperity of India. He exhorted the country’s three lakh institutional units, including Panchayats, to implement two meaningful reforms annually. “If we achieve 25 – 30 lakh reforms in a year, the common man’s confidence will soar, propelling our nation to new heights,” the Prime Minister declared. The Prime Minister also highlighted the Constitution’s 75-year journey in strengthening Indian democracy and protecting the rights of marginalized communities. He stressed the importance of duty, stating, “When duty is performed, the protection of rights is inherent.”

The Red Fort’s courtyard transformed into a vivid canvas of India’s diversity, with Panchayat representatives donning traditional attire from various regions. United by the tricolour and a shared spirit of patriotism, these grassroots leaders embodied the essence of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

On the eve of the 78th Independence Day, a special felicitation ceremony was held to honour the Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The event, attended by approximately 400 participants from various parts of the country, acknowledged these well-performing Panchayat leaders who were invited as Special Guests. Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Prof. S. P. S. Baghel, recognized the pivotal role of women in local governance, further encouraging their participation and leadership. Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Special Secretary Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Joint Secretaries Shri Alok Prem Nagar, Smt. Mamta Varma, Shri Vikas Anand, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Economic Adviser Dr. Bijaya Kumar Behera, officials from various States, and other participants were present on this occasion.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj facilitated an enriching experience for the visiting Panchayat representatives, including a post-event luncheon. This platform allowed delegates to share experiences, learn from each other’s best practices, and gain insights into the Ministry’s innovative initiatives during 14th – 15th August, 2024.

This unprecedented invitation to Panchayat representatives has infused a new energy into grassroots governance across the country. It emphasizes the Government’s commitment to empowering rural local bodies and recognizing their indispensable role in nation-building. As India strides confidently into its 78th year of independence, the active participation of Panchayat representatives in this historic celebration marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards inclusive growth and sustainable development.