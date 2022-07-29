PANCHAYAT MINISTER KULDEEP SINGH DHALIWAL SUBMITS BHAGATUPURA LAND SCAM INQUIRY REPORT TO CM BHAGWANT MANN

New Delhi : Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday evening submitted the report of the investigation team into the Village Bhagatupura land scam in Amritsar to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Divulging the details in this regard, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the Panchayat Department had constituted a three-member investigation team on May 20. The investigation has been completed by this team whose report has been submitted to the CM Mann for further action.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the land was sold to Alpha International City by the panchayat of Village Bhagtupura in Amritsar. After formation the AAP government, the matter of scam besides many others violations in this land sale had come to his knowledge. Following which, he ordered an inquiry and asked officials to look into the matter impartially by constituting a three-member committee comprising three senior officers of the department in view of the seriousness of the matter.

The investigation team has meticulously probed the matter and prepared a report, which has now been handed over to the CM Mann, the Cabinet Minister said.

Reiterating his government’s firm commitment, Rural Development and Panchayat Minister said that the misuse or loot of public money will not be tolerated at any cost. He also said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of scam or looting the government money.

He squarely said that no one will be spared inspite of their high approach or alliance with any political party.