Panchayat being State subject, providing computers and technical manpower for Gram Panchayats (GPs) is primarily the responsibility of States: Kapil Moreshwar Patil

New Delhi : Panchayat being State subject, providing computers and technical manpower for Gram Panchayats (GPs) is primarily the responsibility of States. However, under the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) scheme approved for implementation from 01.04.2022 to 31.03.2026, has been supplementing the efforts of all States, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, towards supporting functioning of GPs by providing computers for GPs as proposed by States in their Annual Action Plan and approved by Central Empowered Committee on a limited scale. District-wise information is not maintained centrally. Further, there is no provision under the scheme to provide technical manpower for Panchayat. As per the information available, out of 2,71,770 Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs), 2,19,889 have been computerized and 51,881 GPs are yet to be computerized. State-wise details of the Number of Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs) with and without Computer are as follows-

Sl. No. Name of the State No. of Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs) No. of GPs/ TLBs With Computer No. of GPs/ TLBs without Computer 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 271 271 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 13325 10017 3308 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2108 305 1803 4 Assam 2666 1156 1510 5 Bihar 8160 6677 1483 6 Chhattisgarh 11656 7042 4614 7 Goa 191 191 0 8 Gujarat 14359 14359 0 9 Haryana 6220 1720 4500 10 Himachal Pradesh 3615 3281 334 11 Jammu and Kashmir 4291 3973 318 12 Jharkhand 4345 3516 829 13 Karnataka 5958 5958 0 14 Kerala 941 941 0 15 Ladakh 193 130 63 16 Lakshadweep 10 10 0 17 Madhya Pradesh 23066 23066 0 18 Maharashtra 27923 26923 1000 19 Manipur 3818 3758 60 20 Meghalaya 9045 7368 1677 21 Mizoram 834 243 591 22 Nagaland 1292 553 739 23 Odisha 6794 6794 0 24 Puducherry 108 100 8 25 Punjab 13241 7304 5937 26 Rajasthan 11272 10223 1049 26 Sikkim 198 13 185 28 Tamil Nadu 12524 10099 2425 29 Telangana 12769 4436 8333 30 The Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman And Diu 38 38 0 31 Tripura 1219 505 714 32 Uttar Pradesh 58189 47788 10401 33 Uttarakhand 7791 7791 0 34 West Bengal 3340 3340 0 Total 271770 219889 51881

Details Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs) in the country is as follows-

Sl. No. Name of the State No. of Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 271 2 Andhra Pradesh 13325 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2108 4 Assam 2666 5 Bihar 8160 6 Chhattisgarh 11656 7 Goa 191 8 Gujarat 14359 9 Haryana 6220 10 Himachal Pradesh 3615 11 Jammu and Kashmir 4291 12 Jharkhand 4345 13 Karnataka 5958 14 Kerala 941 15 Ladakh 193 16 Lakshadweep 10 17 Madhya Pradesh 23066 18 Maharashtra 27923 19 Manipur 3818 20 Meghalaya 9045 21 Mizoram 834 22 Nagaland 1292 23 Odisha 6794 24 Puducherry 108 25 Punjab 13241 26 Rajasthan 11272 27 Sikkim 198 28 Tamil Nadu 12524 29 Telangana 12769 30 The Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman And Diu 38 31 Tripura 1219 32 Uttar Pradesh 58189 33 Uttarakhand 7791 34 West Bengal 3340 Total 271770

NA: Not Applicable

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.