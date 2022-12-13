Panchayat being State subject, providing computers and technical manpower for Gram Panchayats (GPs) is primarily the responsibility of States: Kapil Moreshwar Patil

New Delhi : Panchayat being State subject, providing computers and technical manpower for Gram Panchayats (GPs) is primarily the responsibility of States. However, under the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) scheme approved for implementation from 01.04.2022 to 31.03.2026, has been supplementing the efforts of all States, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, towards supporting functioning of GPs by providing computers for GPs as proposed by States in their Annual Action Plan and approved by Central Empowered Committee on a limited scale. District-wise information is not maintained centrally. Further, there is no provision under the scheme to provide technical manpower for Panchayat. As per the information available, out of 2,71,770 Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs), 2,19,889 have been computerized and 51,881 GPs are yet to be computerized. State-wise details of the Number of Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs) with and without Computer are as follows-
|Sl.
No.
|Name of the State
|No. of Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs)
|No. of GPs/ TLBs With Computer
|No. of GPs/ TLBs without Computer
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|271
|271
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|13325
|10017
|3308
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2108
|305
|1803
|4
|Assam
|2666
|1156
|1510
|5
|Bihar
|8160
|6677
|1483
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|11656
|7042
|4614
|7
|Goa
|191
|191
|0
|8
|Gujarat
|14359
|14359
|0
|9
|Haryana
|6220
|1720
|4500
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|3615
|3281
|334
|11
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4291
|3973
|318
|12
|Jharkhand
|4345
|3516
|829
|13
|Karnataka
|5958
|5958
|0
|14
|Kerala
|941
|941
|0
|15
|Ladakh
|193
|130
|63
|16
|Lakshadweep
|10
|10
|0
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|23066
|23066
|0
|18
|Maharashtra
|27923
|26923
|1000
|19
|Manipur
|3818
|3758
|60
|20
|Meghalaya
|9045
|7368
|1677
|21
|Mizoram
|834
|243
|591
|22
|Nagaland
|1292
|553
|739
|23
|Odisha
|6794
|6794
|0
|24
|Puducherry
|108
|100
|8
|25
|Punjab
|13241
|7304
|5937
|26
|Rajasthan
|11272
|10223
|1049
|26
|Sikkim
|198
|13
|185
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|12524
|10099
|2425
|29
|Telangana
|12769
|4436
|8333
|30
|The Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman And Diu
|38
|38
|0
|31
|Tripura
|1219
|505
|714
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|58189
|47788
|10401
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7791
|7791
|0
|34
|West Bengal
|3340
|3340
|0
|Total
|271770
|219889
|51881
Details Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs) in the country is as follows-
|Sl.
No.
|Name of the State
|No. of Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|271
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|13325
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2108
|4
|Assam
|2666
|5
|Bihar
|8160
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|11656
|7
|Goa
|191
|8
|Gujarat
|14359
|9
|Haryana
|6220
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|3615
|11
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4291
|12
|Jharkhand
|4345
|13
|Karnataka
|5958
|14
|Kerala
|941
|15
|Ladakh
|193
|16
|Lakshadweep
|10
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|23066
|18
|Maharashtra
|27923
|19
|Manipur
|3818
|20
|Meghalaya
|9045
|21
|Mizoram
|834
|22
|Nagaland
|1292
|23
|Odisha
|6794
|24
|Puducherry
|108
|25
|Punjab
|13241
|26
|Rajasthan
|11272
|27
|Sikkim
|198
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|12524
|29
|Telangana
|12769
|30
|The Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman And Diu
|38
|31
|Tripura
|1219
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|58189
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7791
|34
|West Bengal
|3340
|Total
|271770
NA: Not Applicable
This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.