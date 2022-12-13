National

Panchayat being State subject, providing computers and technical manpower for Gram Panchayats (GPs) is primarily the responsibility of States: Kapil Moreshwar Patil

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Panchayat being State subject, providing computers and technical manpower for Gram Panchayats (GPs) is primarily the responsibility of States. However, under the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) scheme approved for implementation from 01.04.2022 to 31.03.2026, has been supplementing the efforts of all States, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, towards supporting functioning of GPs by providing computers for GPs as proposed by States in their Annual Action Plan and approved by Central Empowered Committee on a limited scale. District-wise information is not maintained centrally. Further, there is no provision under the scheme to provide technical manpower for Panchayat. As per the information available, out of 2,71,770 Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs), 2,19,889 have been computerized and 51,881 GPs are yet to be computerized. State-wise details of the Number of Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs) with and without Computer are as follows-

 

Sl.

No.

 Name of the State No. of Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs) No. of GPs/ TLBs With Computer No. of GPs/ TLBs without Computer
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 271 271 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 13325 10017 3308
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2108 305 1803
4 Assam 2666 1156 1510
5 Bihar 8160 6677 1483
6 Chhattisgarh 11656 7042 4614
7 Goa 191 191 0
8 Gujarat 14359 14359 0
9 Haryana 6220 1720 4500
10 Himachal Pradesh 3615 3281 334
11 Jammu and Kashmir 4291 3973 318
12 Jharkhand 4345 3516 829
13 Karnataka 5958 5958 0
14 Kerala 941 941 0
15 Ladakh 193 130 63
16 Lakshadweep 10 10 0
17 Madhya Pradesh 23066 23066 0
18 Maharashtra 27923 26923 1000
19 Manipur 3818 3758 60
20 Meghalaya 9045 7368 1677
21 Mizoram 834 243 591
22 Nagaland 1292 553 739
23 Odisha 6794 6794 0
24 Puducherry 108 100 8
25 Punjab 13241 7304 5937
26 Rajasthan 11272 10223 1049
26 Sikkim 198 13 185
28 Tamil Nadu 12524 10099 2425
29 Telangana 12769 4436 8333
30 The Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman And Diu 38 38 0
31 Tripura 1219 505 714
32 Uttar Pradesh 58189 47788 10401
33 Uttarakhand 7791 7791 0
34 West Bengal 3340 3340 0
Total 271770 219889 51881

 

Details Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs) in the country is as follows-

 

Sl.

No.

 Name of the State No. of Gram Panchayats (GPs)/ Traditional Local Bodies (TLBs)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 271
2 Andhra Pradesh 13325
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2108
4 Assam 2666
5 Bihar 8160
6 Chhattisgarh 11656
7 Goa 191
8 Gujarat 14359
9 Haryana 6220
10 Himachal Pradesh 3615
11 Jammu and Kashmir 4291
12 Jharkhand 4345
13 Karnataka 5958
14 Kerala 941
15 Ladakh 193
16 Lakshadweep 10
17 Madhya Pradesh 23066
18 Maharashtra 27923
19 Manipur 3818
20 Meghalaya 9045
21 Mizoram 834
22 Nagaland 1292
23 Odisha 6794
24 Puducherry 108
25 Punjab 13241
26 Rajasthan 11272
27 Sikkim 198
28 Tamil Nadu 12524
29 Telangana 12769
30 The Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman And Diu 38
31 Tripura 1219
32 Uttar Pradesh 58189
33 Uttarakhand 7791
34 West Bengal 3340
Total 271770

NA: Not Applicable

 

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.