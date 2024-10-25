Pakistani-based terrorists identified as masterminds behind Gulmarg attack, officials confirm as operations escalate

Srinagar: In a bold move, the PAAF (People’s Anti-Fascist Front), believed to be a front for the Jaish-e-Mohammed, took responsibility for the attack.

Security forces have intensified search operations in the lush forests of Gulmarg and Butapathri, utilizing drones and helicopters to track down the terrorists behind the heinous attack on an army convoy that resulted in the tragic deaths of two soldiers and two porters on Thursday evening.

The combing and search mission kicked off along the LoC and the vicinity of the attack site early in the morning. As officials received specific intel about the terrorists seeking refuge in the forests post-attack, the search area was expanded further into the hinterland.

During the attack, a convoy en route to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range was ambushed by terrorists at Botapathri, just a stone’s throw away from the bustling tourist spot of Gulmarg. The ruthless attack claimed the lives of two soldiers and two civilian porters.

The fallen heroes were identified as Rifleman Jeevan Singh, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah, and Defence Porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir.