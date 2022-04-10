Pakistan PM Imran Khan ousted from power after losing no-confidence vote in Parliament

New Delhi: In Pakistan, Imran Khan has been ousted as the country’s Prime Minister after losing a no-confidence vote. Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member National Assembly in support of the no-confidence motion.

PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the Session of the National Assembly has announced that 174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution, consequently the resolution for the vote on no-confidence against Imran Khan has been passed by a majority.

The vote was held at midnight last night after Opposition parties brought a motion against Khan, which was upheld by the Supreme Court.

After announcing the results, Sadiq gave the floor to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is the joint Opposition’s candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

Minutes before the vote began, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser along with Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned. During the vote, members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not present.

Imran Khan has become the first sitting Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan to be removed from the office through no-trust vote. The new Prime Minister of the country will be decided today when the National Assembly reconvenes, according to reports.

Earlier yesterday, the Session, called for a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, was adjourned multiple times before voting could take place.