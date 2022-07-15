New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has come out in support of fellow generational talent Virat Kohli after the latter’s dip in form.

Missing the first ODI against England with a groin injury, Kohli made just 16 in the second match, which India lost by 100 runs at Lord’s.

It means the right-hander has now gone 77 consecutive international innings without reaching three figures, after scores of 1 and 11 in the T20I series and failures in the rescheduled fifth Test.

India’s T20I squad to take on the West Indies is also missing his name, with Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal rested for the same tour.