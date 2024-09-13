Pained and concerned that a person in a Constitutional position is causing distress to the nation, says the Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today expressed concern over certain individuals who, despite taking an oath to uphold the Constitution, are causing distress to the nation and compromising nationalism. He termed this as “despicable, condemnable, reprehensible anti-national conduct”. “Under no circumstances can we promote the interests of our enemies,” he further asserted.
Addressing a gathering at the Central University of Rajasthan in Ajmer today, Shri Dhankhar questioned, “Can we even imagine undertaking actions that do not align with appropriate conduct for our nation, actions that do not promote our nationalism?” He emphasized upon the need to focus on fulfilling national aspirations rather than working towards the ambitions of our adversaries, adding, “History has never forgiven those who acted against the interests of their country.”
Underscoring the transformative power of education as a tool for societal change, Shri Dhakhar highlighted that education extends beyond mere textbooks, serving as a catalyst for equality and a tool to combat social disparities.
Prof. Anand Bhalerao, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Rajasthan, Prof. Alpana Kateja, Vice-Chancellor, University of Rajasthan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
Read full text here : https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=2054479