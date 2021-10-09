Padma Vibhushan Dr. Teejan Bai inspires mentees and mentors of GOAL program of Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Facebook India

New Delhi : Dr. Teejan Bai, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee, addressed the Mentees and Mentors of the GOAL program on 9th October 2021 as part of the Inspiration Masterclass on GOAL Program.

The celebrated Pandavani folk singer talked about stories from her childhood, her struggles of growing up and becoming one of India’s most renowned folk artists. Dr. Teejan Bai also spoke extensively on women empowerment, and reflected on her childhood experience of defying gender roles and shared her guidance with mentees of the GOAL Program.

Teejan Bai also stressed to the mentees on the importance of staying dedicated to their goals and interests to remain committed for success in life “Don’t get dissuaded by what people say, stay committed to what you do and what you love” said Dr. Teejan Bai, in conversation with Mr. Sameer Jain, Managing Director, Primus Partners.

The GOAL Program organizes Fortnightly Inspiration Masterclasses through which inspiring personalities who can share their experiences on this platform and enable learnings for the program’s mentees are invited.