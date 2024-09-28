Padma Shree Dr. Bimal Kumar Roy Delivers Talk on Cryptography at IIIT-Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: IIIT Bhubaneswar hosted an insightful session on cryptography by Padma Shree Dr. Bimal Kumar Roy, a distinguished figure in the field of applied statistics and computer science. Dr. Roy, former Director of the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, offered wealth of expertise on the subject. This talk was conducted as part of the ‘Information Security Education and Awareness’ (ISEA) Project, Phase III funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt of India. It highlighted the critical importance of cryptography in our digital landscape. IIIT-Bhubaneswar has been accorded the role of co-lead in this significant project with Dr. Debashis Jena (Registrar & Associate Professor, IIIT-Bh) as its Chief-Investigator.

The session by Dr Roy delved into different aspects of cryptography, covering topics such as secret sharing, basic encryption, and ciphertext. Secret sharing, a method of distributing a secret amongst a group of participants, each allocated a share of the secret, is increasingly relevant in today’s digital age for securing sensitive information. Basic encryption, the fundamental process of encoding information, forms the backbone of data security in our interconnected world. Ciphertext, the result of encryption before decryption, plays a vital role in ensuring the confidentiality of communications. These topics are crucial given the growing concerns over data privacy and the need for robust cybersecurity measures in both personal and professional spheres. Initiating such events define the Institution’s commitment to advancing knowledge and awareness in information security.