Government of India on Wednesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Award, the highest civilian award in India.

Odisha’s Maguni Charan Kuanr (Art), Antaryami Mishra (Literature & Education), Krishna Patel (Art), Patayat Sahu (Agriculture) are among the Padma Shri awardees.

The President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards- 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.