Padma Awards 2022 announced

New Delhi: Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at RashtrapatiBhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan(4)

SN Name Field State/Country Ms. Prabha Atre Art Maharashtra Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) Civil Service Uttarakhand Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan(17)

Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir Shri Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) Art Punjab Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana Ms. Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary United States of America Shri Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan Shri Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh Shri Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan Shri Satya Narayana Nadella Trade and Industry United States of America Shri Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry United States of America Shri Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Mexico Ms. Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat Shri Vashishth Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Padma Shri (107)

Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala Trade and Industry West Bengal Prof. Najma Akhtar Literature and Education Delhi Shri Sumit Antil Sports Haryana Shri T Senka Ao Literature and Education Nagaland Ms. Kamalini Asthana and Ms. Nalini Asthana* (Duo) Art Uttar Pradesh Shri Subbanna Ayyappan Science and Engineering Karnataka Shri J K Bajaj Literature and Education Delhi Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam Literature and Education Tamil Nadu Srimad Baba Balia Social Work Odisha Ms. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay Science and Engineering West Bengal Ms. Madhuri Barthwal Art Uttarakhand Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat Literature and Education Ladakh Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar Medicine Maharashtra Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi Literature and Education Punjab Shri Pramod Bhagat Sports Odisha Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri Art Tamil Nadu Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia Art Sikkim Shri Maria Christopher Byrski Literature and Education Poland Acharya Chandanaji Social Work Bihar Ms. Sulochana Chavan Art Maharashtra Shri Neeraj Chopra Sports Haryana Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary Social Work Assam Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil Sports Kerala Shri S Damodaran Social Work Tamil Nadu Shri Faisal Ali Dar Sports Jammu and Kashmir Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi Trade and Industry Chandigarh Dr. Prokar Dasgupta Medicine United Kingdom Shri Aditya Prasad Dash Science and Engineering Odisha Dr. Lata Desai Medicine Gujarat Shri Malji bhai Desai Public Affairs Gujarat Ms. Basanti Devi Social Work Uttarakhand Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi Art Manipur Ms. Muktamani Devi Trade and Industry Manipur Ms. Shyamamani Devi Art Odisha Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous) Literature and Education Gujarat Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia Social Work Gujarat Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve Art Madhya Pradesh Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre Medicine Maharashtra Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi Art Rajasthan Shri Dhaneswar Engti Literature and Education Assam Shri Om Prakash Gandhi Social Work Haryana Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous) Literature and Education Jharkhand Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru Literature and Education Odisha Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh Shri Ryuko Hira Trade and Industry Japan Ms. Sosamma Iype Others – Animal Husbandry Kerala Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh Ms. Sowcar Janaki Art Tamil Nadu Ms. Tara Jauhar Literature and Education Delhi Ms. Vandana Kataria Sports Uttarakhand Shri H R Keshavamurthy Art Karnataka Shri Rutger Kortenhorst Literature and Education Ireland Shri P Narayana Kurup Literature and Education Kerala Ms. Avani Lekhara Sports Rajasthan Shri Moti Lal Madan Science and Engineering Haryana Shri Shivnath Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous) Medicine Madhya Pradesh Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah Art Telangana Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous) Civil Service Delhi Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan Art Puducherry Ms. R Muthukannammal Art Tamil Nadu Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin Others – Grassroots Innovation Karnataka Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik Others – Agriculture Karnataka Shri Tsering Namgyal Art Ladakh Shri A K C Natarajan Art Tamil Nadu Shri V L Nghaka Literature and Education Mizoram Shri Sonu Nigam Art Maharashtra Shri Ram Sahay Panday Art Madhya Pradesh Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya Literature and Education Thailand Ms. K V Rabiya Social Work Kerala Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi Science and Engineering Maharashtra Shri Sheesh Ram Art Uttar Pradesh Shri Ramachandraiah Art Telangana Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao Medicine Andhra Pradesh Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai Social Work Gujarat Ms. Padmaja Reddy Art Telangana Guru Tulku Rinpoche Others – Spiritualism Arunachal Pradesh Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar Sports Goa Shri Vidyanand Sarek Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh Shri Kali Pada Saren Literature and Education West Bengal Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah Medicine Tamil Nadu Ms. Prabhaben Shah Social Work Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Shri Dilip Shahani Literature and Education Delhi Shri Ram Dayal Sharma Art Rajasthan Shri Vishwamurti Shastri Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan Literature and Education Russia Shri Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous) Literature and Education Karnataka Shri Kaajee Singh Art West Bengal Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh Art Manipur Shri Prem Singh Social Work Punjab Shri Seth Pal Singh Others – Agriculture Uttar Pradesh Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh Baba Iqbal Singh Ji Social Work Punjab Dr. Bhimsen Singhal Medicine Maharashtra Shri Sivananda Others – Yoga Uttar Pradesh Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh Ms. Ajita Srivastava Art Uttar Pradesh Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami Others – Spiritualism Goa Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) Medicine Maharashtra Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar Literature and Education Haryana Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi Medicine Uttar Pradesh Ms. Lalita Vakil Art Himachal Pradesh Ms. Durga Bai Vyam Art Madhya Pradesh Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas Science and Engineering Gujarat Ms. Badaplin War Literature and Education Meghalaya

Note: * In Duo case, the Award is counted as one.