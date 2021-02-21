Paddy procurement up by 21% in Odiha so far: Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain

Bhubaneswar: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Saturday informed the State Assembly that paddy procurement in the State has increased by 21 per cent so far.

Swain said a total of 55.03 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has been procured till February 19 against the procurement of 45.61 lakh MT during the same time of last Kharif marketing season.

The Minister said the paddy procurement during the present Kharif marketing season has surpassed the total paddy procurement during the last year and it would create an all-time record.He informed that during Kharif marketing season 2019-20, a total of 53.31 lakh MT of paddy had been procured. The last date for procurement of paddy is fixed for March 31.

The Minister made the statement following a ruling of Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Friday. Swain said Rs 10,281 crore has been sent to the bank accounts of the farmers for the paddy procurement. A total of 9.93 lakh farmers have sold paddy to the Government by February 19 against 8.23 lakh farmers during the same time last year. A total of 9.56 lakh farmers had sold paddy to the government during last procurement season. He said the Government is committed to procure paddy at mandis from farmers having valid tokens. However, ruckus continued in the House despite the Minister’s statement as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the farmers’ issues through a motion.