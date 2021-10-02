Paddy Procurement to start from Oct 3, 2021 in Punjab & Haryana

New Delhi : Keeping view of the interest of farmers, the Centre has decided that procurement of paddy in states of Punjab and Haryana for KMS 2021-22 will begin from Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution believes that the decision to start the procurement of Paddy under MSP from 3rd October 2021 in Punjab and Haryana is in the overall interest of farmers and consumers as well so as to accept paddy stock as per FAQ specifications to ensure quality procurement for millions of consumers under PDS of National Food Security Programme.