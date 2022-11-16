Paddler Sharath Kamal becomes first Indian player elected to ITTF

Star Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal has become the first player from India to get elected in the Athletes’ Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Eight athletes including four male and four female, were elected from Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania and will serve in the Athletes’ Commission for four years from 2022 to 2026. In a release issued by Table Tennis Federation of India, Sharath thanked the whole of Asia and all the voters for showering affection and faith on him.

He also thanked the CoA ,Committee of Administrators for forwarding his name to ITTF.

Sharath has already been selected for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sports recognition this year. He will receive the honour later this month.