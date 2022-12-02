OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Padampur by poll: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares Padampur to get district status in 2023

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday campaigned  for party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha in Padampur by poll and said that the Padampur will get district status  in 2023.

“I don’t believe in words, I believe in action. I’m fighting for the rights of poor people. We’re working for women empowerment, for betterment of living standards of kendu leaf pluckers. All your demands will be fulfilled,” said BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Patnaik  targeting the opposition said that the the BJP promised to double the MSP during 2014, but iit has not yet happened and they have neglected in supplying fertilisers, they also neglected in lifting paddy from the state. They also neglected in giving loans to the farmers.

 

