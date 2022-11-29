Padampur by-election: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says , Odisha government looting farmers in collusion with millers

Bhubaneswar : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday attended a public meeting organized for the Padmapur by-election at Mandosil, Paikmal block, Bargarh district.

It is my good fortune that the brave freedom fighters Martyr Madho Singh, Hatte Singh, Kunjal Singh, Bairi Singh and Ari Singh came to this holy land. Padmapur was the birthplace of poet Gangadhar Meher. Today I pay my obeisance to that mighty and sovereign soil, said Union Minister.

The Union Minister mentioned, while addressing a gathering in the poll-bound Padampur Assembly constituency that the Last year, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had fixed the MSP of paddy at Rs 1940 per quintal. This year the price has been fixed at Rs 2040. But here, due to the state government and miller’s half-moon, paddy is being sold at Rs 1200 to 1300 per quintal and accused the Odisha government of looting the farmers in collusion with the millers.

Even though the Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi government is giving money for houses in the housing scheme, Western Odisha has been neglected in the allocation of houses. The Modi government has provided toilets in Swachh Bharat Yojana, money to farmers in Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, piped water to every house, and gas in Jwarja Yojana, said Minister.

Besides minister said, “Apart from the central grant announced by the Chief Minister in Sohela in 2016, no farmer in the state has received an additional bonus of Rs 100. Despite the fact that the Modi government is giving money for the purchase of paddy, the Naveen government is grabbing the money of the farmers.”

Further, The Gangadhar Meher Canal project announced by the Chief Minister in Bijepur has not reached the ground so far, he added.