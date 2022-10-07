Pablo Saavedra Appointed World Bank Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions

New Delhi : Pablo Saavedra, an economist with extensive experience working with developing countries on economic policy reforms, has been appointed Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions. In this role, he will lead the World Bank Group’s global practices that specialize in macroeconomic analysis and policies, fiscal policy, finance, trade, investment, competitiveness, poverty, governance, and climate economics.

Saavedra, whose appointment took effect October 1, served most recently as the World Bank Group’s Chief of Staff. Before that, was the Bank’s Country Director for Mexico, and earlier was the Bank’s Practice Manager of the Macroeconomics, Trade, and Investment unit in the Latin America and Caribbean region. He also worked as Economic Adviser at the Country Economics department of the Bank’s Operational Policy and Country Services Vice Presidency. He held several positions in the EFI unit of the Europe and Central Asia Region.

A Bolivian national, he brings to the position significant leadership experience, extensive technical knowledge, and rich operational experience across regions.