New Delhi: Mr. P.Udayakumar ,Director ( Plng& Mktg), NSIC assumes as additional charge of CMD NSIC with effect from 20-06-2022.He is a Mechanical engineer from College of Engg,Guindy with post graduation from IIM Bangalore with 12 years of Board experience He is an expert in MSME domain.He was part of many initiatives of ministry of MSME and NSIC’ s growth story over 12 years .He is also Investment Committee member of PE growth fund namely SRI Fund ,the Fund of Fund of Ministry of MSME.