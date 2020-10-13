OYO to focus on vacation homes for driving growth in Europe: Ritesh Agarwal

New Delhi: Mr Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd today while addressing the session ‘Reimagining Technological Innovation’ during the FICCI LEADS 2020, said that after being hit hard by pandemic, vacation homes have emerged as the clear favorites for European customers with business growing by 140-150 percent in the last six months. “Oyo Hotels & Homes would have a major focus on the segment while cultivating the European markets,” he added.

Mr Sandip Somany, Immediate Past President, FICCI & Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, HSIL, stated, “In these VUCA times, industries globally are realigning their business strategies and looking for growth regions for market expansion. India remains a natural partner to European countries to further deepen technological ties and rediscover rapidly expanding entrepreneurial zeal at the grassroots level.”

Dr Anish Shah, Dy. Managing Director & Group CFO, Mahindra Group, India said, “Manufacturing technology upgradation in cars and tractors have changed significantly with the use of AI and the process will only get hastened in the times to come.”

Speaking about initiatives at the Mahindra Group, Dr Shah mentioned, “M&M’s Krish- e is a low-cost innovation on improving the production and increasing production per acreage.”

Mr KS Kumar, Group CCO Sutherland Global, stated that Sutherland believes in being ‘globally consistent, but locally relevant’. “This has allowed the organization to make effective use of technology to keep the workplaces close to where the people reside,” Mr Kumar noted.

Speaking on sustainability, Mr Kumar highlighted four factors. “To focus and meet the expectations of a Country, Community, Client and Company,” he said. This has been driving the organization’s growth story and has allowed it to expand its operations across continents. He further said that India needs to leverage on technological innovation which are pockets of innovation in Europe.

Dr Bernd Montag, CEO, Siemens Healthineers noted that the Indian healthcare entrepreneurs holistically run their business which could be used as an export model by India. “Collaboration with India is exciting as Indian healthcare is run in a holistic manner to make it affordable.”

Related

comments