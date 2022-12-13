OYO recorded 83% YoY growth in Business Travel

CHENNAI: Business travel has made a strong comeback in India after two consecutive years of subdued sentiments due to the pandemic. OYO Business Travel Trends Report 2022 reveals that bookings in business cities have recorded an impressive 83% YoY growth between the period April to November this year as compared to the same period last year.

The report captures booking trends in top business cities that include Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Panipat Ludhiana and Dehradun in North; Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Guwahati and Bhubaneshwar in East; Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Coimbatore in South and Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Pune in West.