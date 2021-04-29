Oxygen supply in Madhya Pradesh on increase five-fold: CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there will be no lack of oxygen in the treatment of patients. The availability of oxygen on a large scale has been ensured in the efforts made for the supply of oxygen in the state. In the month of April itself the availability of oxygen in the state has increased five times. On April 8, there was availability of 130 metric tons of oxygen in the state, which has increased to 540 metric tons today. The available oxygen has been transported through different routes to 18 districts. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our endeavor is to supply oxygen in all the districts as per the demand.



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government has made efforts on every front to supply oxygen in the state. Due to concerted efforts, Madhya Pradesh has started getting oxygen as per requirement in a short time. Oxygen tankers are being sent daily to Bokaro and Jamnagar by special aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Bhopal and Indore airports in the state. He said that the tankers sent from Madhya Pradesh for oxygen, now they have started coming back with oxygen. This sequence will be continued continuously. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has expressed gratitude for the cooperation given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the concerned Central Ministries for the availability of oxygen during the Corona period.



Local arrangements for oxygen



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 2000 oxygen concentrators have been purchased by the state government to smoothen the supply of oxygen. Along with this, about 2 thousand oxygen concentrators have been installed in the local system. The latest VPSA technology based oxygen plants are being set up at Bhopal, Rewa, Indore, Gwalior and Shahdol district hospitals in the state with a cost of Rs one crore 60 lakh. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to set up oxygen plants with this latest technology. The oxygen produced from these plants will be available for 50 beds.



In the Balaghat, Dhar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Barwani, Shahdol, Satna and Mandsaur districts of the state, onsite oxygen gas generator plants with a capacity of 570 liters per minute, are being developed based on debel technology costing more than Rs 5 crore 87 lakh. With this, 8 oxygen plants based on PSA technology have been sanctioned in 8 districts, out of which 6 plants have started functioning. For 37 districts of the state, the state government is setting up new oxygen plants prepared by PSA technology in district hospitals with its own budget. New oxygen plants with a capacity of 7 thousand liters will be ready in the next 3 weeks through Khandwa and Sarani thermal power stations. About 200 cylinders of oxygen will be available daily from these plants. The work of laying the pipeline to convert the beds of government hospitals in the state to oxygen beds is also on a war footing.

Related