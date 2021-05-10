Oxygen Expresses deliver record 831 MT of LMO in One Single day

New Delhi: Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered nearly 4700 MT of LMO in more than 295 tankers to various states across the country.

Yesterday Oxygen Expresses delivered record 831 MT of LMO, a record for One Single day.

75 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far.

It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Till the time of this release, 293 MT of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 1334 MT in UP, 306 MT in MP, 598 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan and 2011 MT in Delhi.

First Oxygen Express to Karnataka has also started its journey from Tatanagar in Jharkhand and is on the way to Bengaluru with 120 MT of Oxygen.

Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.