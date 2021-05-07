Oxygen Expresses deliver more than 2960 MT of LMO in 185 tankers to different states

New Delhi: Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 2960MT of LMO in 185 tankers to various states across the country.

47 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far.

It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Till the time of this release,174 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 729 MT in UP, 249 MT in MP, 305 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana and 1334 MT in Delhi.

Presently 18 tankers are on the run with more than 260 tonnes of LMO which are expected to arrive in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi. Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.