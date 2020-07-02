Oxford topper Baisali Mohanty appointed United Nations Policy Officer

Bhubaneswar: Odia girl Baisali Mohanty who brought laurel to the state winning the prestigious High Profile Achievement Award as best graduate student at Oxford University, England, has again done Odisha proud being appointed as United Nations Policy Officer. She took charge of her new assignment on this Wednesday 1st July 2020.

After earning her Master’s Degree in International Studies from Oxford University in 2016, Baisali was selected to join the prestigious International Civil Service of United Nations, the world’s most prestigious civil service. From early 2018, she has been serving as the OIM Officer in the UN Mission for the Rohingyas at the coastal town of Cox’s Bazar on Myanmar-Bangladesh border where over 10 lakh Rohingya refugees are being taken care-of by the United Nations in world’s largest refugee camp.

Baisali was born in the holy city of Puri to eminent women activist & author Manasi Pradhan and Ex Chief Engineer Radha Binod Mohanty, an IIT alumnus. Baisali completed her schooling at Blessed Sacrament High School in Puri and KIIT International School in Bhubaneswar. She did her graduation at the prestigious Lady Shriram College, Delhi, before earning her Master’s Degree at the coveted Oxford University writing her dissertation on Nuclear Diplomacy.

Baisali has been a regular writer on foreign policy and security issues in several prestigious international publications including American business magazine Forbes, the Huffington Post, the Diplomat and Open Democracy, London. She is also a well-known Odissi dancer and founder of the Oxford Odissi Centre that is involved in promotion & training of Odissi dance at Oxford University and other leading universities in England.

Related

comments