Overseas Indians should co-operate in giving a global voice to Indias “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” based developmental thinking and capabilities – G-20 Sherpa Shri Amitabh Kant

The chairmanship of G-20 is a matter of pride for the whole of India. This is the occasion where we can give a global voice to India’s “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” based developmental thinking and India’s capabilities and glorious tradition, culture in various development sectors especially our technology based development, digital transformation, strong pharma sector, environment based lifestyle and development activities etc. G-20 Sherpa Shri Amitabh Kant was addressing the citizens of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas during the Town Hall session on the second day of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas at the Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore.

Shri Amitabh Kant said that the G-20 group is the world’s largest group of developed and developing nations. G-20 members together are responsible for 85 percent of global GDP, 75 percent of global trade, 90 percent of patents and 60 percent of the world’s population resides in these countries. This global situation makes the G-20 important.

G-20 Chief Co-ordinator Shri HarshVardhan Shringla said that all citizens should participate in making the experience of G-20 delegates unique in India. For this, cultural programmes, marathon, selfie with monument, etc. competitions and programmes are being organised at various venues. He said that this is happening for the first time in G-20 history that this programme will be held in 56 different cities. The cities of the venue will also get its benefit. Along with this, there will be an opportunity to introduce the delegates to the specialties there. Through this programme, we will also apprise the world about the cultural and historical diversities of India.

During the session, G-20 theme based short films and activities conducted in G-20 meeting venues so far were also screened. The questions of NRIs present in the session were answered by the session guests. OSD G-20 Secretariat Shri Muktesh Pardeshi and Additional Secretary Shri Abhay Thakur were present in the session.