Overseas Deployment of ICGS SHAURYA and RAJVEER to Bangladesh

Indian Coast Guard Ships ICGS Shaurya and Rajveer were on a six-day visit to Chattogram, Bangladesh from 13 to 19 January, 2023 to enhance the cooperative engagements and interoperability under the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Indian and Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG).

The visit holds significance in strengthening the bilateral relationships with BCG which has grown manifold over the years to ensure safe, secure and clean seas in the Region. The fruitful engagements with various senior officials and personnel of BCG during the visit has further enhanced the safety and security of the fishermen and mariners.

During the visit, Pollution Response Team of Indian Coast Guard conducted a five-day International Maritime Organisation Level I course on Pollution Response for the first time in Bangladesh for 20 BCG personnel. The BCG personnel were also imparted training on operations of PR equipment onboard ICGS Ships Shaurya and Rajveer.

A joint exercise was held at sea with BCG ships to validate the established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in area of environmental protection and Search and Rescue at the end of the visit. The enthusiasm and keen interest displayed by senior officials and trainees will certainly bolster the marine environmental protection initiatives by the respective Governments in the Region.