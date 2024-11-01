Overall Coal Production in October 2024 Touches 84.45 Million Tonne

The Ministry of Coal has achieved a notable upswing in overall coal production during October 2024, reaching 84.45 million tonnes (MT) and surpassing the 78.57 MT of the corresponding month last year, registering an increase of 7.48%. Coal production from captive and other entities also showed substantial growth, rising to 16.59 MT in October 2024 compared to 11.70 MT in the same period last year, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 41.75%. The Cumulative coal production for the fiscal year up to October 2024 reached 537.45 MT, an increase from 506.56 MT during the same period in FY 2023-24, representing growth of 6.10%.

Additionally, coal dispatches witnessed a significant boost in October 2024, reaching an impressive 82.89 MT, showcasing a 4.60% increase over the 79.25 MT recorded in October 2023. Coal dispatch from captive and other entities also grew to 16.18 MT in October 2024, compared to 11.83 MT in October 2023, representing growth of 36.83%. Cumulative coal dispatch (up to October 2024) has risen to 571.39 MT in FY 2024-25 as compared to 541.51 MT during the corresponding period in FY 2023-24, reflecting growth of 5.52%.

The Ministry of Coal remains committed to ensuring a reliable coal supply to meet India’s energy demands, with continued focus on boosting production, streamlining logistics, and supporting the nation’s energy goals.