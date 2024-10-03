Overall, 63.88 % turnout recorded in J&K Assembly Elections

In continuation of ECI’s two press notes no. 142 & 143 dated 01.10.2024, Voter turnout of 69.69% has been recorded at polling stations in phase-3 for 40 ACs in the J&K Assembly Elections 2024, with rate of female turnout surpassing male turnout. Overall, 63.88% turnout has been recorded at polling stations in J&K Assembly Elections 2024, as against 58.58% in last Lok Sabha polls.
The gender wise voter turnout figures are given below:
|Phase
|Male Turnout
|Female turnout
|Third gender turnout
|Overall turnout
|Phase 3
(40 ACs)
|69.37%
|70.02%
|43.86%
|69.69%
|Overall J&K
|64.68%
|63.04%
|38.24%
|63.88%
2. Voting turnout trends at the polling stations on the poll day was facilitated by the Commission through its Voter turnout App, every two hours starting 9:30 am onwards. CEO J&K has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and scrutiny has completed in the presence of the candidates/their authorised agents. The Assembly Constituency and gender wise voter turnout data for Phase 3 of J&K Assembly Elections is given at Table 1. Further, a copy of Form 17C is also provided to the candidates through their polling agents.
3. The voter turnout given in Table 1 is at the polling stations and final votes polled will be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots. Postal Ballots include Postal Ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and Voters on Election Duty. Daily account of such Postal ballots received, as per established guidelines, are given to all candidates.
Table 1: AC wise and Gender wise Voter turnout at polling stations for Phase 3 of J&K Assembly Elections
|Sl. No.
|AC No.
|AC Name
|Total Electors Count
|Voter Turnout in Percentage
|Male
|Female
|TG
|Total
|1
|1
|KARNAH
|58086
|69.24%
|70.54%
|100.00%
|69.88%
|2
|2
|TREHGAM
|78719
|68.86%
|65.12%
|Nil
|66.98%
|3
|3
|KUPWARA
|95467
|65.97%
|62.57%
|0.00%
|64.25%
|4
|4
|LOLAB
|90814
|64.09%
|65.37%
|Nil
|64.73%
|5
|5
|HANDWARA
|98956
|72.66%
|72.89%
|100.00%
|72.78%
|6
|6
|LANGATE
|120493
|66.14%
|61.64%
|0.00%
|63.89%
|7
|7
|SOPORE
|112935
|50.41%
|40.31%
|Nil
|45.32%
|8
|8
|RAFIABAD
|113234
|64.30%
|60.36%
|100.00%
|62.38%
|9
|9
|URI
|104952
|69.81%
|69.91%
|Nil
|69.86%
|10
|10
|BARAMULLA
|126712
|58.85%
|48.94%
|0.00%
|53.90%
|11
|11
|GULMARG
|90463
|71.99%
|70.74%
|100.00%
|71.37%
|12
|12
|WAGOORA – KREERI
|72671
|64.63%
|56.87%
|0.00%
|60.81%
|13
|13
|PATTAN
|103368
|71.79%
|63.50%
|0.00%
|67.61%
|14
|14
|SONAWARI
|121276
|71.45%
|68.11%
|50.00%
|69.80%
|15
|15
|BANDIPORA
|116326
|65.24%
|61.51%
|50.00%
|63.42%
|16
|16
|GUREZ(ST)
|22291
|76.41%
|79.85%
|Nil
|78.04%
|17
|59
|UDHAMPUR WEST
|115995
|75.35%
|78.90%
|Nil
|77.07%
|18
|60
|UDHAMPUR EAST
|100679
|73.45%
|82.30%
|Nil
|77.68%
|19
|61
|CHENANI
|109275
|73.27%
|80.99%
|Nil
|76.90%
|20
|62
|RAMNAGAR(SC)
|96853
|66.50%
|78.89%
|Nil
|72.34%
|21
|63
|BANI
|58074
|67.15%
|79.01%
|100.00%
|72.73%
|22
|64
|BILLAWAR
|94845
|64.94%
|79.77%
|Nil
|72.01%
|23
|65
|BASOHLI
|69407
|60.81%
|78.81%
|100.00%
|69.37%
|24
|66
|JASROTA
|87092
|70.79%
|78.27%
|Nil
|74.36%
|25
|67
|KATHUA(SC)
|109000
|74.59%
|76.57%
|Nil
|75.53%
|26
|68
|HIRANAGAR
|88261
|71.31%
|78.16%
|Nil
|74.60%
|27
|69
|RAMGARH(SC)
|88947
|74.14%
|79.43%
|Nil
|76.73%
|28
|70
|SAMBA
|91280
|72.43%
|77.67%
|Nil
|74.99%
|29
|71
|VIJAYPUR
|80772
|77.94%
|77.95%
|50.00%
|77.94%
|30
|72
|BISHNAH(SC)
|119988
|77.11%
|78.91%
|0.00%
|77.96%
|31
|73
|SUCHETGARH(SC)
|113449
|71.41%
|76.74%
|100.00%
|73.93%
|32
|74
|R. S. PURA- JAMMU SOUTH
|130107
|67.22%
|67.14%
|33.33%
|67.18%
|33
|75
|BAHU
|121131
|61.70%
|59.27%
|66.67%
|60.51%
|34
|76
|JAMMU EAST
|107213
|66.71%
|61.96%
|33.33%
|64.35%
|35
|77
|NAGROTA
|96007
|77.09%
|78.27%
|Nil
|77.66%
|36
|78
|JAMMU WEST
|106252
|62.30%
|59.02%
|Nil
|60.68%
|37
|79
|JAMMU NORTH
|111811
|66.97%
|64.66%
|0.00%
|65.84%
|38
|80
|MARH(SC)
|93598
|81.83%
|81.08%
|100.00%
|81.47%
|39
|81
|AKHNOOR(SC)
|95386
|78.63%
|80.89%
|50.00%
|79.73%
|40
|82
|CHHAMB
|106035
|77.29%
|83.53%
|Nil
|80.34%