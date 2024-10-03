Overall, 63.88 % turnout recorded in J&K Assembly Elections

In continuation of ECI’s two press notes no. 142 & 143 dated 01.10.2024, Voter turnout of 69.69% has been recorded at polling stations in phase-3 for 40 ACs in the J&K Assembly Elections 2024, with rate of female turnout surpassing male turnout. Overall, 63.88% turnout has been recorded at polling stations in J&K Assembly Elections 2024, as against 58.58% in last Lok Sabha polls.

The gender wise voter turnout figures are given below:

Phase Male Turnout Female turnout Third gender turnout Overall turnout Phase 3 (40 ACs) 69.37% 70.02% 43.86% 69.69% Overall J&K 64.68% 63.04% 38.24% 63.88%

2. Voting turnout trends at the polling stations on the poll day was facilitated by the Commission through its Voter turnout App, every two hours starting 9:30 am onwards. CEO J&K has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and scrutiny has completed in the presence of the candidates/their authorised agents. The Assembly Constituency and gender wise voter turnout data for Phase 3 of J&K Assembly Elections is given at Table 1. Further, a copy of Form 17C is also provided to the candidates through their polling agents.

3. The voter turnout given in Table 1 is at the polling stations and final votes polled will be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots. Postal Ballots include Postal Ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and Voters on Election Duty. Daily account of such Postal ballots received, as per established guidelines, are given to all candidates.

Table 1: AC wise and Gender wise Voter turnout at polling stations for Phase 3 of J&K Assembly Elections