Overall, 63.88 % turnout recorded in J&K Assembly Elections

In continuation of ECI’s two press notes no. 142 & 143 dated 01.10.2024, Voter turnout of 69.69% has been recorded at polling stations in phase-3 for 40 ACs in the J&K Assembly Elections 2024, with rate of female turnout surpassing male turnout. Overall, 63.88% turnout has been recorded at polling stations in J&K Assembly Elections 2024, as against 58.58% in last Lok Sabha polls.

The gender wise voter turnout figures are given below:

Phase Male Turnout Female turnout Third gender turnout Overall turnout
Phase 3

(40 ACs)

 69.37% 70.02% 43.86% 69.69%
Overall J&K 64.68% 63.04% 38.24% 63.88%

 

2. Voting turnout trends at the polling stations on the poll day was facilitated by the Commission through its Voter turnout App, every two hours starting 9:30 am onwards. CEO J&K has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and scrutiny has completed in the presence of the candidates/their authorised agents. The Assembly Constituency and gender wise voter turnout data for Phase 3 of J&K Assembly Elections is given at Table 1. Further, a copy of Form 17C is also provided to the candidates through their polling agents.

 

3. The voter turnout given in Table 1 is at the polling stations and final votes polled will be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots. Postal Ballots include Postal Ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and Voters on Election Duty. Daily account of such Postal ballots received, as per established guidelines, are given to all candidates.

Table 1: AC wise and Gender wise Voter turnout at polling stations for Phase 3 of J&K Assembly Elections

 

Sl. No. AC No. AC Name Total Electors Count Voter Turnout in Percentage
Male Female TG Total
1 1 KARNAH 58086 69.24% 70.54% 100.00% 69.88%
2 2 TREHGAM 78719 68.86% 65.12% Nil 66.98%
3 3 KUPWARA 95467 65.97% 62.57% 0.00% 64.25%
4 4 LOLAB 90814 64.09% 65.37% Nil 64.73%
5 5 HANDWARA 98956 72.66% 72.89% 100.00% 72.78%
6 6 LANGATE 120493 66.14% 61.64% 0.00% 63.89%
7 7 SOPORE 112935 50.41% 40.31% Nil 45.32%
8 8 RAFIABAD 113234 64.30% 60.36% 100.00% 62.38%
9 9 URI 104952 69.81% 69.91% Nil 69.86%
10 10 BARAMULLA 126712 58.85% 48.94% 0.00% 53.90%
11 11 GULMARG 90463 71.99% 70.74% 100.00% 71.37%
12 12 WAGOORA – KREERI 72671 64.63% 56.87% 0.00% 60.81%
13 13 PATTAN 103368 71.79% 63.50% 0.00% 67.61%
14 14 SONAWARI 121276 71.45% 68.11% 50.00% 69.80%
15 15 BANDIPORA 116326 65.24% 61.51% 50.00% 63.42%
16 16 GUREZ(ST) 22291 76.41% 79.85% Nil 78.04%
17 59 UDHAMPUR WEST 115995 75.35% 78.90% Nil 77.07%
18 60 UDHAMPUR EAST 100679 73.45% 82.30% Nil 77.68%
19 61 CHENANI 109275 73.27% 80.99% Nil 76.90%
20 62 RAMNAGAR(SC) 96853 66.50% 78.89% Nil 72.34%
21 63 BANI 58074 67.15% 79.01% 100.00% 72.73%
22 64 BILLAWAR 94845 64.94% 79.77% Nil 72.01%
23 65 BASOHLI 69407 60.81% 78.81% 100.00% 69.37%
24 66 JASROTA 87092 70.79% 78.27% Nil 74.36%
25 67 KATHUA(SC) 109000 74.59% 76.57% Nil 75.53%
26 68 HIRANAGAR 88261 71.31% 78.16% Nil 74.60%
27 69 RAMGARH(SC) 88947 74.14% 79.43% Nil 76.73%
28 70 SAMBA 91280 72.43% 77.67% Nil 74.99%
29 71 VIJAYPUR 80772 77.94% 77.95% 50.00% 77.94%
30 72 BISHNAH(SC) 119988 77.11% 78.91% 0.00% 77.96%
31 73 SUCHETGARH(SC) 113449 71.41% 76.74% 100.00% 73.93%
32 74 R. S. PURA- JAMMU SOUTH 130107 67.22% 67.14% 33.33% 67.18%
33 75 BAHU 121131 61.70% 59.27% 66.67% 60.51%
34 76 JAMMU EAST 107213 66.71% 61.96% 33.33% 64.35%
35 77 NAGROTA 96007 77.09% 78.27% Nil 77.66%
36 78 JAMMU WEST 106252 62.30% 59.02% Nil 60.68%
37 79 JAMMU NORTH 111811 66.97% 64.66% 0.00% 65.84%
38 80 MARH(SC) 93598 81.83% 81.08% 100.00% 81.47%
39 81 AKHNOOR(SC) 95386 78.63% 80.89% 50.00% 79.73%
40 82 CHHAMB 106035 77.29% 83.53% Nil 80.34%
