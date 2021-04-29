Over one lakh 12 thousand medical kits distributed in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Distribution of medical kits to Home Isolated Corona patients is going on as per the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh have informed that so far one lakh 12 thousand 602 medical kits have been distributed in 52 districts.



Minister Shri Singh has informed that between April 18 and April 27, one lakh 12 thousand 602 medical kits have been made available to covid patients in urban areas through fever clinics and home delivery. He has informed that 12 thousand 583 on 18 April, 16 thousand 914 on 19 April, 11 thousand 465 on 20 April, 10 thousand 327 on 21 April, 11 thousand 76 on 22 April, 11 thousand 17 on 23 April, 10 thousand 658 on 24 April, 9 thousand 497 on 25 April and 9 thousand 497, on 26 April 9 thousand 360 and on 27 april 9 thousand 705 medical kits have been distributed.





