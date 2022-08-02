Over 77 crore portable transactions recorded in One Nation One Ration Card Scheme (ONORC)

New Delhi : The Department of Food and Public Distribution is observing week-long activities to celebrate “One Nation One Ration Card” (ONORC) Scheme which was launched on 9th August, 2019, as a pilot project in four states.

Performance of portability transactions

Transactions since August 2019 NFSA Transactions ~60% Avg Monthly Portable Transactions >77.5 Crore PMGKAYTransactions ~40% 3.5 Crore (in last 6 months)

Transactions during COVID period Total Distribution of food grains Total Subsidy Incurred >70 Crore >144 LMT >43,000 Crore

ONORC is a technology driven scheme which is being implemented by the Central Government for the nation-wide portability of ration cards under National Food Security Act (NFSA). This system allows all NFSA beneficiaries, particularly the migrant beneficiaries, to claim either full or part of their entitled food grains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) in the country through existing ration card with biometric/Aadhaar authentication in a seamless manner. The system also allows their family members back home, if any, to claim the balance foodgrains on the same the ration card.

Since its inception on 9th August, 2019, in a very short span of time, it is now implemented in all 36 States/UTs across the country. Assam, the last state to come onboard, joined the plan in June 2022 and thus completing the pan-India roll out of the plan. Food security is now portable throughout the country. The Scheme is one-of-its-kind Citizen Centric initiative in the country. Presently, the system covers nearly all the (~80 Crore) NFSA beneficiaries (almost the entire NFSA population). Moreover, on an average, about ~3 Crore portability transactions per month are being recorded under the scheme.

The objective of this beneficiary centric high-impact program is to empower all NFSA beneficiaries to be Atma Nirbhar for their food security anywhere in the country. The scheme has proved to be a tremendous value-added service to each NFSA beneficiary during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly migrant beneficiary. It facilitated them to avail the benefit of subsidised foodgrains with flexibility from any location during the lockdown/crisis period. Since inception (in August 2019), about 77.88 Crore portable transactions have taken place under the ONORC.

To make the beneficiary aware of the benefits of the ONORC, a vigorous awareness generation campaigning – in Hindi & Regional Languages was also carried out.

Progress of One Nation One Ration Card implementation in States/UTs

A specially customized Android Mobile App on ONORC “Mera Ration” has also been launched for the benefit of all NFSA beneficiaries. The application provides multiple functionality and makes portability of ration easier, specifically for migrant NFSA beneficiaries. Moreover, the application is now available in 13 languages.

Besides, a 5-digit ‘14445’ toll-free number is also available in most States/UTs under ONORC.