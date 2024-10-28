Over 70 Medicines, Including PAN-D and Shelcal 500, Fail Quality Tests in Latest Report

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has flagged 71 medicines as either “spurious” or “Not of Standard Quality” (NSQ), including popular drugs like Pan D and Shelcal 500. Among the flagged medicines are antibiotics, diabetes medications, cough syrups, blood pressure pills, and vitamin supplements.
Spurious Drugs
The spurious drugs identified include:
- Pan D: for acid reflux
- Urimax-D: for prostate health
- Shelcal 500: for bone health (Calcium and Vitamin D3)
- Nandrolone Decanoate Injection: for anemia and osteoporosis
The CDSCO noted these drugs were classified as spurious as the manufacturers had not produced the questioned batches, and investigations are ongoing.
NSQ Drugs
The additional 67 NSQ drugs include:
- Antibiotics: such as Ceftriaxone and Ciprofloxacin
- Diabetes Medications: Metformin, Glimepiride
- Pain Relief/Anti-inflammatory: Diclofenac, Aceclofenac & Paracetamol
- Blood Pressure Medicines: Ramipril, Telmisartan
- Diuretics and GI medications: such as Frusemide and Omeprazole
- Cough/Cold/Allergy Treatments: including Dextromethorphan and Cetirizine
The CDSCO has highlighted the importance of monitoring quality to ensure public safety.