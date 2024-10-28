Over 70 Medicines, Including PAN-D and Shelcal 500, Fail Quality Tests in Latest Report

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has flagged 71 medicines as either “spurious” or “Not of Standard Quality” (NSQ), including popular drugs like Pan D and Shelcal 500. Among the flagged medicines are antibiotics, diabetes medications, cough syrups, blood pressure pills, and vitamin supplements.

Spurious Drugs

The spurious drugs identified include:

Pan D: for acid reflux

for acid reflux Urimax-D: for prostate health

for prostate health Shelcal 500: for bone health (Calcium and Vitamin D3)

for bone health (Calcium and Vitamin D3) Nandrolone Decanoate Injection: for anemia and osteoporosis

The CDSCO noted these drugs were classified as spurious as the manufacturers had not produced the questioned batches, and investigations are ongoing.

NSQ Drugs

The additional 67 NSQ drugs include:

Antibiotics: such as Ceftriaxone and Ciprofloxacin

such as Ceftriaxone and Ciprofloxacin Diabetes Medications: Metformin, Glimepiride

Metformin, Glimepiride Pain Relief/Anti-inflammatory: Diclofenac, Aceclofenac & Paracetamol

Diclofenac, Aceclofenac & Paracetamol Blood Pressure Medicines: Ramipril, Telmisartan

Ramipril, Telmisartan Diuretics and GI medications: such as Frusemide and Omeprazole

such as Frusemide and Omeprazole Cough/Cold/Allergy Treatments: including Dextromethorphan and Cetirizine

The CDSCO has highlighted the importance of monitoring quality to ensure public safety.