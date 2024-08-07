Over 7.97 Lakh Unique Disability Identity cards generated for ST category PwDs, including 1,17,541 cards for PwDs aged 60 years and above

As on 15.07.2024, a total of 1,09,55,968 Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards have been generated out of which 7,97,698 UDID cards have been generated for ST category Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), as per the category shown by applicant PwD on the portal https://www.swavlambancard.gov.in/). Out of the number of UDID cards generated for said ST category, 1,17,541 UDID Cards have been generated for the PwDs having age 60 years and above.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has informed that DEPwD relies on Census to be conducted by office of the Office of The Registrar General and Census Commissioner for disability related data.

Further, the Department implements the UDID Project with a view to issue certificates of disability and Unique Disability Identity cards to PwDs through competent medical authorities notified by respective State Governments/Union Territories. The project aims to encourage transparency and efficiency in the system of delivering the government benefits to PwDs.