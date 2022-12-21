Over 7.22 lakh kms road length constructed under PMGSY todate: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti says a total of 7,22,276 Km road length has been constructed under various interventions of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as on 16th December, 2022. The details of expenditures incurred during the last five years under PMGSY are as follows-

(₹ in crore)

Financial Year Expenditure (including State share) 2017-18 17,307.29 2018-19 23,369.38 2019-20 21,723.92 2020-21 23,952.06 2021-22 27,842.49 Total 114,195.14

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said to promote cost-effective and fast construction, PMGSY roads are being constructed using new materials, waste materials, locally available materials and introduction of green technologies which help in fuel and bitumen savings such as cold mix technology, cement concrete block, cell filled concrete, panelled cement concrete and roller compacted concrete pavement, soil stabilization technologies like cement stabilization, Terrazyme, Nano technologies and Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology. As on 16th December, 2020, a total 1,18,790 km of roads works have been sanctioned under new/ green technology out of which 80,668 km has been completed, she added.

The Minister further informed that the Ministry of Rural Development released Geographic Information System (GIS) data developed for PMGSY scheme in public domain on 22nd February 2022. There are total number of 10,54,925 habitations marked as GIS point data. Habitation layer has been uploaded as open data in https://geosadak-pmgsy.nic.in/OpenData from where any user can download the same along with the other layers like road proposals (sanctioned under PMGSY III), District Rural Roads Plan and facilities layer.

The GIS dataset created under PMGSY-I&II is available for viewing and is open to the public at http://pmgsy-grris.nic.in .All the states have created data based on PMGSY National GIS guidelines. Under PMGSY-III, more than 7.70 lakh rural facilities such as medical, educational and markets have been geo-tagged, she said.