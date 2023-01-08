Over 500 Veterans from all three Services participate in Veterans Day Parade at Marine Drive, Mumbai

Under the aegis of Navy Foundation Mumbai Chapter (NFMC) and with the support of Western Naval Command, the annual Veterans Day Parade was conducted today i.e. 08 Jan 23 at Marine Drive. It was led by President NFMC and three senior veterans aged above 85 years.

The contingent included gallantry award winners and veterans of the Army, Navy and Air Force proudly marching in platoons, donning their hard-earned medals. The NCC and SCC cadets also participated in the parade.

Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and flagged off the parade. Vice Adm AB Singh, FOC-in- C WNC, Lt Gen HS Kahlon GOC MG&G Area, Rear Adm AN Pramod, FOMA and AVM Rajat Mohan AOC HQMAO also attended the event.

The parade generated a lot of enthusiasm amongst citizens of Mumbai that watched over 500 veterans, including those that fought the nation’s wars, and Veer Naaris participating in it with great zeal and patriotic fervour.