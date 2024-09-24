Over 35,000 Affected by Flooding in Balasore; Evacuations and Crop Damage Reported

Massive flooding in the Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga river systems has wreaked havoc in Balasore district, leaving many villages marooned. Though water levels have receded, extensive damage to agricultural land, especially paddy crops, has left farmers facing heavy losses. Many report their hard work washed away, with fields still waterlogged. Over 35,000 people across 141 villages in five blocks—Baliapal, Basta, Bhograi, Jaleswar, and Balasore Sadar—have been affected. Around 21,085 residents were evacuated, and 130 houses were damaged. Farmers fear a bleak future, with some having invested all their savings in this season’s crops.