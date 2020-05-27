Over 3500 Shramik special trains have been originated till now by Indian Railways carrying more than 48 lakhs passengers

New Delhi: Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways is operating “Shramik Special” trains form 1st May 2020.

As on 27th May 2020, a total of 3543 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. On 26.05.2020, 255 Shramik Specials were originated. Till now, around 48 lacs migrants have been transported through Shramik Special Trains in 26 days.

These 3543 trains were originated from various states. The top five States/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat(946 Trains), Maharashtra(677 Trains), Punjab(377Trains), Uttar Pradesh (243 Trains) and Bihar (215 Trains).

These “Shramik Special” Trains were terminated in various States across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh(1392 Trains), Bihar(1123 Trains), Jharkhand(156 Trains), Madhya Pradesh(119 Trains), Odisha (123 Trains).

IRCTC distributed more than 78 lakh free meals and more than 1.10 crore water bottles to travelling migrants.

It may be noted that trains running today are not facing any congestion.

In addition to Shramik specials, Railways are running 15 pairs of special trains connecting New Delhi and plans to start 200 more time tabled trains on 1st June.

