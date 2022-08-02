Over 300 High-Yielding Species of Seeds of Pulses notified for commercial cultivation in the country during the last eight years

New Delhi : A total of 304 high yielding varieties of pulses including 81 of Gram, 50 of Arhar, 38 of Mung, 35 of Urd, 33 of Lentil, 23 of Fieldpea, 19 of Cowpea and 25 of other pulses have been notified for commercial cultivation in the country during the last eight years (2014- till date). During this period, a total of 20 high yielding varieties of pulses including 6 of Gram, 5 of Arhar, 3 of Fababean, 2 each of Fieldpea and Mung and 1 each of Lentil and Urd have been notified for commercial cultivation in the state of Bihar.

The ICAR is mandated to produce breeder seed of different crop varieties against the indent from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW). The breeder seed is provided to various public and private seed producing agencies for downstream multiplication into foundation and certified quality seed categories and distribution to farmers. During the last five years, total 96731 quintals of breeder seed of high yielding varieties of pulses were produced by the NARS against the total indent of about 77499 quintals and supplied to the seed producing agencies for further multiplication into foundation and certified quality seed categories and distribution to farmers. About 2329 quintal breeder seed of pulses was produced during the last five years against the total indent of 1562 q by the state of Bihar.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.